Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.35 and last traded at C$29.35. 959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.
Fanuc Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.50.
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fanuc
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.