Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,525 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. 2,563,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,045. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

