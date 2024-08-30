Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the first quarter worth $4,967,000.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FDIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 1,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,501. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Dividend Announcement
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Disruptors ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.