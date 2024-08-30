Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.15

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 256697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 239,665 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after buying an additional 268,292 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after buying an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 158,465 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
