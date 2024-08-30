Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.15

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 256697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 239,665 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after buying an additional 268,292 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after buying an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 158,465 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.