Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.42

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 90257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,669,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after buying an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

