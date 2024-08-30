Financial Comparison: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Generex Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 6 2 0 2.25 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 692.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.8% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals -17.86% 4.14% 3.49% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Generex Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $298.76 million 0.51 $49.27 million ($1.07) -2.07 Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.00 -$33.33 million N/A N/A

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology.

Summary

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals beats Generex Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada. It is also developing AMX0114 for other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida. On April 23, 2022, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Generex Biotechnology Corporation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. On June 6, 2022, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

