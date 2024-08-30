First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Acceptance Price Performance
OTCMKTS FACO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.58. 37,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.23.
First Acceptance Company Profile
