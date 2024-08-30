First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Price Performance

OTCMKTS FACO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.58. 37,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.23.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

