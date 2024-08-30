First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $4.06 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,799,054,881 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,798,054,880.66. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99918163 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 348 active market(s) with $4,115,072,329.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

