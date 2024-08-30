First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $143,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,808,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after buying an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.71. 908,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

