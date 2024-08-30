First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Update

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

OTCMKTS FREVS remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

