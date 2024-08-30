First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Sold by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

EDOW stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,977. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $245.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

