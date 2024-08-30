First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 209,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 538,785 shares.The stock last traded at $23.14 and had previously closed at $23.21.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1955 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 358,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

