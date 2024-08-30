First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 99,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

