Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.71 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.63.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $75.31. 213,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.