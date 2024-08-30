Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI opened at $3.43 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

