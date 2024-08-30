Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 118.18 ($1.56), with a volume of 74957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.73.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

