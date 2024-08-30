Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLUT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $210.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.90. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

