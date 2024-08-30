Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Reduced by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,951,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,446,324. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

