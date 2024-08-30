FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $723,654. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in FormFactor by 57.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $1,370,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $15,893,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

