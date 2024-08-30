Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Shares Up 0.3%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.65. 515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Formidable Fortress ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Formidable Fortress ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.