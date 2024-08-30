Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 214 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $574.41. 1,982,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.50 and a 200 day moving average of $519.90. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

