Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,692 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 902,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

