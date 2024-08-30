Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $45.42 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $45,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KOF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

