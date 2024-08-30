Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,680 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,867,000 after buying an additional 4,830,005 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $20,800,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,396,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $14,762,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,811,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:KOS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,628. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.