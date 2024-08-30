Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,449 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 29,346,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,488,664. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

