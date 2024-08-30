Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $122,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Markel Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,600.13. 42,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,567.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,543.10. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.