Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 203,743 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 203,743 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 466,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a current ratio of 44.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.83%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCPC

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.