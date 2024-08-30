Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:FRAR)

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.
