Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.54

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 3856119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

