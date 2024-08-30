Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,294,627. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

