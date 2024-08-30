FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,548 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 169,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:KNG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 223,005 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

