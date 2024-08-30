FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $211,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of DMAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $363.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

