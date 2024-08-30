FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

FTAI opened at $124.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

