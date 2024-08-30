FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Up 3.7%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.85. 144,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,180,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.17). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $30,731,489.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,418,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,103,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

