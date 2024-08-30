FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,603,046 shares in the company, valued at $400,761.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FTC Solar Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83,334 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.11.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Featured Articles

