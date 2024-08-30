Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Shares Down 0.4%

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €37.66 ($41.84) and last traded at €38.00 ($42.22). Approximately 54,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.14 ($42.38).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €40.14 and its 200-day moving average is €42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
