FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 3,584,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,719,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCEL. UBS Group lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 565,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 268,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 859,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,268,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 386,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

