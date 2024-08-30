FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 3,581,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,520,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $205.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 430,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 114,267 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,488,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 562,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,457,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 990,648 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 574,042 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

