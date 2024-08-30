G999 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.55 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $13.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00039230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000096 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

