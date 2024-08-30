Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 108.6% in August

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,901,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the July 31st total of 2,350,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,000.3 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $4.02 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.