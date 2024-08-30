Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 108.6% in August

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,901,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the July 31st total of 2,350,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,000.3 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $4.02 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
