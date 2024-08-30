Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $8,691,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.10. 144,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,827. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $183.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.02. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,618 shares of company stock worth $2,851,673 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

