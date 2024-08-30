GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 166,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 398,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $834.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,948 shares of company stock valued at $24,336,375. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

