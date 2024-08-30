Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genelux currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Genelux has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.57.

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,099,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,590.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 108,936 shares of company stock worth $237,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Genelux by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Genelux by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genelux during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

