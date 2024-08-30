General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $73,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,318. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

