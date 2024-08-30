Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:GENT)

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

GENT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26. Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

