Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LANDO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Land Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

