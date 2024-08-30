Global Financial Private Client LLC Acquires Shares of 2,917 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $18,419,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 89.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after buying an additional 506,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.69. 1,363,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,368. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,806 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.