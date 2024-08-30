Global Financial Private Client LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.67. 153,637 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

