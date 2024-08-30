Global Financial Private Client LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,210,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,741. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

