Global Financial Private Client LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $313,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,808. The stock has a market cap of $531.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.